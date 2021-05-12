Infinix Note 10 Pro vs Apple iPhone 12 VS Infinix Note 10 Pro Apple iPhone 12 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.95-inch Infinix Note 10 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on May 12, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro Comes with 2185 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2815 mAh

Has a 0.85 inch larger screen size

Shows 52% longer battery life (128 vs 84 hours)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Modern USB Type-C port

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB

Fingerprint scanner Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

83% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (644K versus 351K)

Delivers 53% higher maximum brightness (638 against 418 nits)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Optical image stabilization

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Other

More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A14 Bionic

19% higher pixel density (460 vs 387 PPI)

OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD OLED Size 6.95 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 387 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 86% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.4% PWM - 226 Hz Response time 20.6 ms 16 ms Contrast 2155:1 ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Note 10 Pro 418 nits iPhone 12 +53% 638 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 172.8 mm (6.8 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 78.3 mm (3.08 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Purple White, Black, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Note 10 Pro 84.8% iPhone 12 +1% 86%

Performance Tests of Infinix Note 10 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Apple A14 Bionic Max. clock 2050 MHz 3100 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm

- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Apple GPU GPU clock 900 MHz - FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Note 10 Pro 438 iPhone 12 +267% 1608 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Note 10 Pro 1127 iPhone 12 +258% 4038 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Note 10 Pro 351279 iPhone 12 +83% 644336 CPU 91164 164857 GPU 92467 272200 Memory 66848 116378 UX 101279 91335 Total score 351279 644336 3DMark Wild Life Performance Note 10 Pro n/a iPhone 12 7523 Stability - 77% Graphics test - 45 FPS Graphics score - 7523 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0) ROM XOS 7.6 - OS size - 7 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6912 x 9216 4290 x 2800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Quad LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 3456 x 4608 4290 x 2800 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length - 23 mm Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Note 10 Pro n/a iPhone 12 132 Video quality Note 10 Pro n/a iPhone 12 112 Generic camera score Note 10 Pro n/a iPhone 12 122

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 - USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Note 10 Pro +5% 85.1 dB iPhone 12 81.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced May 2021 October 2020 Release date June 2021 October 2020 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 is definitely a better buy.