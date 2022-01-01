Infinix Note 10 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro VS Infinix Note 10 Pro Apple iPhone 13 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.95-inch Infinix Note 10 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on May 12, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro Comes with 1905 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3095 mAh

Has a 0.85 inch larger screen size

Shows 51% longer battery life (128 vs 85 hours)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB

Fingerprint scanner

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus NVMe

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (791K versus 349K)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Delivers 150% higher maximum brightness (1054 against 421 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Optical image stabilization

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Other

More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic

19% higher pixel density (460 vs 387 PPI)

OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Infinix Note 10 Pro Price Apple iPhone 13 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD OLED Size 6.95 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 387 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 86% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.8% PWM - 510 Hz Response time 20.6 ms 4.8 ms Contrast 2155:1 ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Note 10 Pro 421 nits iPhone 13 Pro +150% 1054 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 172.8 mm (6.8 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 78.3 mm (3.08 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Purple Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Note 10 Pro 84.8% iPhone 13 Pro +1% 86%

Performance Tests of Infinix Note 10 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Apple A15 Bionic Max. clock 2050 MHz 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard

- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Apple GPU GPU clock 900 MHz 1200 MHz FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Note 10 Pro 439 iPhone 13 Pro +288% 1704 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Note 10 Pro 1121 iPhone 13 Pro +317% 4679 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Note 10 Pro 349873 iPhone 13 Pro +126% 791552 CPU 91164 216602 GPU 92467 336667 Memory 66848 112950 UX 101279 131916 Total score 349873 791552 3DMark Wild Life Performance Note 10 Pro n/a iPhone 13 Pro 9606 Stability - 77% Graphics test - 57 FPS Graphics score - 9606 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM XOS 7.6 - OS size - 15.2 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6912 x 9216 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash Quad LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 3456 x 4608 4032 x 3024 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length - 23 mm Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Note 10 Pro n/a iPhone 13 Pro 144 Video quality Note 10 Pro n/a iPhone 13 Pro 119 Generic camera score Note 10 Pro n/a iPhone 13 Pro 137

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Note 10 Pro 85.1 dB iPhone 13 Pro n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced May 2021 September 2021 Release date June 2021 September 2021 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 Pro is definitely a better buy.