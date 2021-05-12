Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 10 Pro vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Infinix Note 10 Pro vs Apple iPhone X

VS
Infinix Note 10 Pro
Apple iPhone X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.95-inch Infinix Note 10 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on May 12, 2021, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 45 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
  • Comes with 2284 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2716 mAh
  • Shows 73% longer battery life (128 vs 74 hours)
  • Has a 1.15 inches larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
  • The phone is 3-years and 9-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 62% higher maximum brightness (676 against 418 nits)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Other
  • 18% higher pixel density (458 vs 387 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.4 mm narrower
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 10 Pro
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.95 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 387 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 82.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.3%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time 20.6 ms 2.2 ms
Contrast 2155:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Note 10 Pro
418 nits
iPhone X +62%
676 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 172.8 mm (6.8 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 78.3 mm (3.08 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 10 Pro +2%
84.8%
iPhone X
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Note 10 Pro and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Apple GPU
GPU clock 900 MHz -
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 10 Pro
438
iPhone X +113%
934
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 10 Pro
1127
iPhone X +111%
2375
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Note 10 Pro
351279
iPhone X +2%
357154
CPU 91164 101650
GPU 92467 127329
Memory 66848 55078
UX 101279 75192
Total score 351279 357154
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 62%
Graphics test - 21 FPS
Graphics score - 3561
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0)
ROM XOS 7.6 -
OS size - 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (81% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Note 10 Pro +74%
16:13 hr
iPhone X
9:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Note 10 Pro +35%
16:30 hr
iPhone X
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Note 10 Pro +110%
40:00 hr
iPhone X
19:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6912 x 9216 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3456 x 4608 3472 x 2063
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Note 10 Pro
85.1 dB
iPhone X
85.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2021 September 2017
Release date June 2021 November 2017
SAR (head) - 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 10 Pro. But if the performance, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone X.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

