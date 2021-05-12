Infinix Note 10 Pro vs Apple iPhone X VS Infinix Note 10 Pro Apple iPhone X Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.95-inch Infinix Note 10 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on May 12, 2021, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 45 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro Comes with 2284 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2716 mAh

Shows 73% longer battery life (128 vs 74 hours)

Has a 1.15 inches larger screen size

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Modern USB Type-C port

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB

The phone is 3-years and 9-months newer

Fingerprint scanner

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has 2 SIM card slots Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Delivers 62% higher maximum brightness (676 against 418 nits)

Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W

Optical image stabilization

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Other

18% higher pixel density (458 vs 387 PPI)

OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Better grip in hands – the body is 7.4 mm narrower

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD OLED Size 6.95 inches 5.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 387 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 82.9% Display features - - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.3% PWM - 240 Hz Response time 20.6 ms 2.2 ms Contrast 2155:1 ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Note 10 Pro 418 nits iPhone X +62% 676 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 172.8 mm (6.8 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches) Width 78.3 mm (3.08 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz) Waterproof No IP67 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Purple Silver, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Note 10 Pro +2% 84.8% iPhone X 82.9%

Performance Tests of Infinix Note 10 Pro and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Apple A11 Bionic Max. clock 2050 MHz 2390 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral

- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Apple GPU GPU clock 900 MHz - FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Note 10 Pro 438 iPhone X +113% 934 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Note 10 Pro 1127 iPhone X +111% 2375 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Note 10 Pro 351279 iPhone X +2% 357154 CPU 91164 101650 GPU 92467 127329 Memory 66848 55078 UX 101279 75192 Total score 351279 357154 3DMark Wild Life Performance Note 10 Pro n/a iPhone X 3561 Stability - 62% Graphics test - 21 FPS Graphics score - 3561 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0) ROM XOS 7.6 - OS size - 5.3 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6912 x 9216 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Quad LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 3456 x 4608 3472 x 2063 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length - 32 mm Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Note 10 Pro n/a iPhone X 101 Video quality Note 10 Pro n/a iPhone X 89 Generic camera score Note 10 Pro n/a iPhone X 97

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 16 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Note 10 Pro 85.1 dB iPhone X 85.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced May 2021 September 2017 Release date June 2021 November 2017 SAR (head) - 0.87 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.97 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the battery life and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 10 Pro. But if the performance, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone X.