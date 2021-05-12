Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 10 Pro vs iPhone XS Max – which one to choose?

Infinix Note 10 Pro vs Apple iPhone XS Max

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Apple iPhone XS Max

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.95-inch Infinix Note 10 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on May 12, 2021, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 33 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
  • Comes with 1826 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3174 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 9-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 53% higher maximum brightness (645 against 421 nits)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Other
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A12 Bionic
  • 18% higher pixel density (456 vs 387 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 10 Pro
vs
iPhone XS Max

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.95 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 19.4:9
PPI 387 ppi 456 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 85.41%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time 20.6 ms 11.2 ms
Contrast 2155:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Note 10 Pro
421 nits
iPhone XS Max +53%
645 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 172.8 mm (6.8 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 78.3 mm (3.08 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 10 Pro
84.8%
iPhone XS Max +1%
85.41%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Note 10 Pro and Apple iPhone XS Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 900 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 10 Pro
434
iPhone XS Max +74%
755
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 10 Pro
1117
iPhone XS Max +82%
2036
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM XOS 7.6 -
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3174 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (81% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 03:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Note 10 Pro
n/a
iPhone XS Max
11:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Note 10 Pro
n/a
iPhone XS Max
13:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Note 10 Pro
n/a
iPhone XS Max
16:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6912 x 9216 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3456 x 4608 3088 x 2316
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Note 10 Pro +10%
85.1 dB
iPhone XS Max
77.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2021 September 2018
Release date June 2021 September 2018
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 1212 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XS Max is definitely a better buy.

