Infinix Note 10 Pro vs Apple iPhone XS Max
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.95-inch Infinix Note 10 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on May 12, 2021, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 33 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
- Comes with 1826 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3174 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
- Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 2-years and 9-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Delivers 53% higher maximum brightness (645 against 421 nits)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Other
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A12 Bionic
- 18% higher pixel density (456 vs 387 PPI)
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
45
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.95 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1242 x 2688 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.5:9
|19.4:9
|PPI
|387 ppi
|456 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.8%
|85.41%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.8%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|20.6 ms
|11.2 ms
|Contrast
|2155:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
|157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
|Width
|78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
|77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Purple
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G95
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2048 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
434
iPhone XS Max +74%
755
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1117
iPhone XS Max +82%
2036
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
308916
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
395670
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|XOS 7.6
|-
|OS size
|-
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3174 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (81% in 60 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|03:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:43 hr
Talk (3G)
16:08 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6912 x 9216
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3456 x 4608
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|32 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
110
Video quality
Generic camera score
105
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2021
|September 2018
|Release date
|June 2021
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 1212 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XS Max is definitely a better buy.
