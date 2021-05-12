Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 10 Pro vs Pixel 4a – which one to choose?

Infinix Note 10 Pro vs Google Pixel 4a

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.95-inch Infinix Note 10 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on May 12, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
  • Comes with 1860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3140 mAh
  • Has a 1.14 inches larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Delivers 90% higher maximum brightness (789 against 416 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 14% higher pixel density (443 vs 387 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.9 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.95 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 387 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 83.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.3%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time 20.6 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast 2155:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Note 10 Pro
416 nits
Pixel 4a +90%
789 nits
Design and build

Height 172.8 mm (6.8 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 78.3 mm (3.08 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 10 Pro +2%
84.8%
Pixel 4a
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Note 10 Pro and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Adreno 618
GPU clock 900 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 10 Pro
435
Pixel 4a +26%
547
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 10 Pro
1129
Pixel 4a +45%
1641
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Note 10 Pro
n/a
Pixel 4a
202682
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Note 10 Pro
n/a
Pixel 4a
272802
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM XOS 7.6 Stock Android
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (81% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Note 10 Pro
n/a
Pixel 4a
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Note 10 Pro
n/a
Pixel 4a
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Note 10 Pro
n/a
Pixel 4a
22:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 6912 x 9216 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3456 x 4608 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Note 10 Pro
85.1 dB
Pixel 4a +1%
86 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2021 August 2020
Release date June 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 387 USD
SAR (head) - 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and camera are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 10 Pro. But if the display, performance, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 4a.

