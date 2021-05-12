Infinix Note 10 Pro vs Google Pixel 4a
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.95-inch Infinix Note 10 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on May 12, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
- Comes with 1860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3140 mAh
- Has a 1.14 inches larger screen size
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- The phone is 10-months newer
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
- Delivers 90% higher maximum brightness (789 against 416 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 14% higher pixel density (443 vs 387 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.9 mm narrower
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
77
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
53
62
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
67
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.95 inches
|5.81 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|387 ppi
|443 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.8%
|83.3%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|95.3%
|PWM
|-
|255 Hz
|Response time
|20.6 ms
|6.2 ms
|Contrast
|2155:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
|144 mm (5.67 inches)
|Width
|78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
|69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|143 gramm (5.04 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Purple
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G95
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|575 MHz
|FLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2048 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
435
Pixel 4a +26%
547
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1129
Pixel 4a +45%
1641
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
202682
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
272802
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|XOS 7.6
|Stock Android
|OS size
|-
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3140 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (81% in 60 min)
|Yes (50% in 25 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|1:27 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
22:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6912 x 9216
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (12.2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3456 x 4608
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
122
Video quality
98
Generic camera score
111
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|15
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2021
|August 2020
|Release date
|June 2021
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 387 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.37 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life and camera are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 10 Pro. But if the display, performance, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 4a.
