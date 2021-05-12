Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 10 Pro vs Honor 8A Pro – which one to choose?

Infinix Note 10 Pro vs Huawei Honor 8A Pro

Инфиникс Ноут 10 Про
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8А Про
Infinix Note 10 Pro
Huawei Honor 8A Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.95-inch Infinix Note 10 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on May 12, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 8A Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
  • Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3020 mAh
  • Has a 0.86 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 37% higher pixel density (387 vs 282 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A Pro
  • Weighs 55 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 10 Pro
vs
Honor 8A Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.95 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 387 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 79.2%
Display tests
Response time 20.6 ms -
Contrast 2155:1 -
Max. Brightness
Note 10 Pro
416 nits
Honor 8A Pro
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 172.8 mm (6.8 inches) 156.3 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 78.3 mm (3.08 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 10 Pro +7%
84.8%
Honor 8A Pro
79.2%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Note 10 Pro and Huawei Honor 8A Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Adreno 506
GPU clock 900 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 10 Pro +196%
435
Honor 8A Pro
147
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 10 Pro +19%
1129
Honor 8A Pro
947
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0
ROM XOS 7.6 EMUI 9

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 33 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (81% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6912 x 9216 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3456 x 4608 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced May 2021 April 2019
Release date June 2021 April 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 175 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

