Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.95-inch Infinix Note 10 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on May 12, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 8A Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.