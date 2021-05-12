Infinix Note 10 Pro vs Huawei Honor 8A Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.95-inch Infinix Note 10 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on May 12, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 8A Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
- Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3020 mAh
- Has a 0.86 inch larger screen size
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 37% higher pixel density (387 vs 282 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 33W fast charging
- The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A Pro
- Weighs 55 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
53
27
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
51
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
41
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
50
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
67
44
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.95 inches
|6.09 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|387 ppi
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.8%
|79.2%
|Response time
|20.6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|2155:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
|156.3 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Purple
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G95
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2048 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 10 Pro +196%
435
147
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 10 Pro +19%
1129
947
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
86796
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
85839
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|XOS 7.6
|EMUI 9
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (81% in 60 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|2:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6912 x 9216
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3456 x 4608
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|May 2021
|April 2019
|Release date
|June 2021
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 175 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.
