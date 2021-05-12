Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 10 Pro vs Honor 9X – which one to choose?

Infinix Note 10 Pro vs Huawei Honor 9X

Инфиникс Ноут 10 Про
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9Х
Infinix Note 10 Pro
Huawei Honor 9X

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.95-inch Infinix Note 10 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on May 12, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 9X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (464 against 416 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 10 Pro
vs
Honor 9X

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.95 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 387 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 20.6 ms 29 ms
Contrast 2155:1 969:1
Max. Brightness
Note 10 Pro
416 nits
Honor 9X +12%
464 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 172.8 mm (6.8 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 78.3 mm (3.08 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 196.8 gramm (6.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 10 Pro +1%
84.8%
Honor 9X
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Note 10 Pro and Huawei Honor 9X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G51
GPU clock 900 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 10 Pro +35%
435
Honor 9X
323
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 10 Pro
1129
Honor 9X +20%
1358
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Note 10 Pro
n/a
Honor 9X
138182
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Note 10 Pro
n/a
Honor 9X
178623
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM XOS 7.6 EMUI 10
OS size - 15.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (81% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Note 10 Pro
n/a
Honor 9X
12:38 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Note 10 Pro
n/a
Honor 9X
12:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Note 10 Pro
n/a
Honor 9X
28:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 6912 x 9216 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3456 x 4608 4608 x 3456
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Note 10 Pro +9%
85.1 dB
Honor 9X
78 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2021 July 2019
Release date June 2021 September 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 237 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 9 Pro or Note 10 Pro
2. Poco F3 or Note 10 Pro
3. iPhone XS Max or Note 10 Pro
4. Galaxy Note 10 Plus or Note 10 Pro
5. Realme C3 or Note 10 Pro
6. Mi A3 or Honor 9X
7. Redmi Note 8T or Honor 9X
8. Redmi Note 9S or Honor 9X
9. Honor 8X or Honor 9X
10. Honor 10 Lite or Honor 9X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish