Infinix Note 10 Pro vs Huawei Mate 20 X
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.95-inch Infinix Note 10 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on May 12, 2021, against the Huawei Mate 20 X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- 12% higher pixel density (387 vs 345 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.1 mm narrower
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- Weighs 27 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 X
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (642 against 421 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
86
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
68
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
75
75
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.95 inches
|7.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1080 x 2240 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.5:9
|18.6:9
|PPI
|387 ppi
|345 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.8%
|88.03%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|97.4%
|PWM
|-
|242 Hz
|Response time
|20.6 ms
|3.4 ms
|Contrast
|2155:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
|174.6 mm (6.87 inches)
|Width
|78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
|85.4 mm (3.36 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.15 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|232 gramm (8.18 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Purple
|Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G95
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2048 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
434
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1117
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
300988
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
401367
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|XOS 7.6
|10.1
|OS size
|-
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (81% in 60 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:56 hr
Talk (3G)
28:49 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6912 x 9216
|7360 x 4912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (40 MP + 24 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 X from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3456 x 4608
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|-
|f/2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
118
Video quality
97
Generic camera score
111
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|21
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2021
|October 2018
|Release date
|June 2021
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 1035 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.42 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.95 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display is more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 10 Pro. But if the battery life, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 20 X.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1