Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.95-inch Infinix Note 10 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on May 12, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 7 SE, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.