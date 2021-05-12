Infinix Note 10 Pro vs Hot 11S VS Infinix Note 10 Pro Infinix Hot 11S Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.95-inch Infinix Note 10 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on May 12, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro 64% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (352K versus 215K)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 441 and 373 points Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (503 against 423 nits)

The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.95 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2480 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9 PPI 387 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 83.5% Display tests Response time 20.6 ms - Contrast 2155:1 - Max. Brightness Note 10 Pro 423 nits Hot 11S +19% 503 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 172.8 mm (6.8 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 78.3 mm (3.08 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Purple Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Note 10 Pro +2% 84.8% Hot 11S 83.5%

Performance Tests of Infinix Note 10 Pro and Infinix Hot 11S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 900 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Note 10 Pro +18% 441 Hot 11S 373 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Note 10 Pro 1134 Hot 11S +19% 1351 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Note 10 Pro +64% 352979 Hot 11S 215282 CPU 91164 67907 GPU 92467 39212 Memory 66848 39778 UX 101279 67386 Total score 352979 215282

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM XOS 7.6 XOS 7.6

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 6912 x 9216 4864 x 2736 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Quad LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3456 x 4608 3264 x 2448 Aperture - f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Note 10 Pro 85.1 dB Hot 11S n/a

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced May 2021 September 2021 Release date June 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Infinix Note 10 Pro. It has a better performance, battery life, connectivity, and sound.