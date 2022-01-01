Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 10 Pro vs Hot 20 5G – which one to choose?

Infinix Note 10 Pro vs Hot 20 5G

Инфиникс Ноут 10 Про
VS
Инфиникс Хот 20 5G
Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Hot 20 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.95-inch Infinix Note 10 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on May 12, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 20 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 599 and 442 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 10 Pro
vs
Hot 20 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.95 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 387 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 480 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 82%
Display tests
Response time 20.6 ms -
Contrast 2155:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Note 10 Pro
423 nits
Hot 20 5G
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 172.8 mm (6.8 inches) 166.25 mm (6.55 inches)
Width 78.3 mm (3.08 inches) 76.45 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.93 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 10 Pro +3%
84.8%
Hot 20 5G
82%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Note 10 Pro and Infinix Hot 20 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 MediaTek Dimensity 810
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 900 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 10 Pro
442
Hot 20 5G +36%
599
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 10 Pro
1134
Hot 20 5G +58%
1794
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Note 10 Pro +8%
361145
Hot 20 5G
333125
CPU 92238 108599
GPU 100504 63470
Memory 65681 56995
UX 100997 103716
Total score 361145 333125
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM XOS 7.6 XOS 10.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (81% in 60 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:20 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:29 hr -
Watching video 13:17 hr -
Gaming 06:06 hr -
Standby 136 hr -
General battery life
Note 10 Pro
36:10 hr
Hot 20 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 6912 x 9216 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3456 x 4608 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Note 10 Pro
85.1 dB
Hot 20 5G
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2021 October 2022
Release date June 2021 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display is more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 20 5G. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 10 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Infinix Note 10 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
2. Infinix Note 10 Pro or Infinix Zero 5G
3. Infinix Note 10 Pro or Tecno Pova 3
4. Infinix Note 10 Pro or Infinix Note 12 G96
5. Infinix Hot 20 5G or Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
6. Infinix Hot 20 5G or Infinix Note 12
7. Infinix Hot 20 5G or Infinix Note 12 Pro
8. Infinix Hot 20 5G or Infinix Zero 20

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish