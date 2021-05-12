Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 10 Pro vs Note 10 – which one to choose?

Infinix Note 10 Pro vs Note 10

VS
Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.95-inch Infinix Note 10 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on May 12, 2021, against the Infinix Note 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 435 and 366 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (472 against 416 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 10 Pro
vs
Note 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.95 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20.5:9
PPI 387 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.2%
Display tests
Response time 20.6 ms -
Contrast 2155:1 -
Max. Brightness
Note 10 Pro
416 nits
Note 10 +13%
472 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 172.8 mm (6.8 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
Width 78.3 mm (3.08 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 10 Pro +1%
84.8%
Note 10
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Note 10 Pro and Infinix Note 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 900 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 10 Pro +19%
435
Note 10
366
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 10 Pro
1129
Note 10 +18%
1328
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM XOS 7.6 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (81% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 70 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 6912 x 9216 6000 x 4000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3456 x 4608 3456 x 4608
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Note 10 Pro
85.1 dB
Note 10
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced May 2021 May 2021
Release date June 2021 June 2021
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 138 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Infinix Note 10 Pro. It has a better display and camera.

