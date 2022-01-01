Infinix Note 10 vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro VS Infinix Note 10 Apple iPhone 13 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.95-inch Infinix Note 10 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 12, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Comes with 1905 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3095 mAh

Has a 0.85 inch larger screen size

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

Fingerprint scanner

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (791K versus 253K)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 121% higher maximum brightness (1054 against 477 nits)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Optical image stabilization

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Other

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Infinix Note 10 Price Apple iPhone 13 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD OLED Size 6.95 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 387 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 86% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.8% PWM - 510 Hz Response time - 4.8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Note 10 477 nits iPhone 13 Pro +121% 1054 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 172.8 mm (6.8 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 78.3 mm (3.08 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Note 10 84.2% iPhone 13 Pro +2% 86%

Performance Tests of Infinix Note 10 and Apple iPhone 13 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Apple A15 Bionic Max. clock 2000 MHz 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard

- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Apple GPU GPU clock 1000 MHz 1200 MHz FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Note 10 368 iPhone 13 Pro +363% 1704 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Note 10 1341 iPhone 13 Pro +249% 4679 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Note 10 253649 iPhone 13 Pro +212% 791552 CPU 67732 216602 GPU 57180 336667 Memory 46082 112950 UX 83516 131916 Total score 253649 791552 3DMark Wild Life Performance Note 10 717 iPhone 13 Pro +1240% 9606 Stability 98% 77% Graphics test 4 FPS 57 FPS Graphics score 717 9606 PCMark 3.0 score 8092 - Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM XOS 7.6 - OS size - 15.2 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3095 mAh Charge power 18 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 70 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:38 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Note 10 n/a iPhone 13 Pro 16:44 hr Watching videos (Player) Note 10 n/a iPhone 13 Pro 18:20 hr Talk (3G) Note 10 n/a iPhone 13 Pro 17:23 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6000 x 4000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash Quad LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 3456 x 4608 4032 x 3024 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length - 23 mm Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Note 10 n/a iPhone 13 Pro 144 Video quality Note 10 n/a iPhone 13 Pro 119 Generic camera score Note 10 n/a iPhone 13 Pro 137

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Budget Flagship Announced May 2021 September 2021 Release date June 2021 September 2021 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 Pro is definitely a better buy.