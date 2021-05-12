Infinix Note 10 vs Apple iPhone X
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.95-inch Infinix Note 10 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 12, 2021, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 45 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10
- Comes with 2284 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2716 mAh
- Has a 1.15 inches larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- The phone is 3-years and 9-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (357K versus 252K)
- Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (676 against 476 nits)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Other
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 18% higher pixel density (458 vs 387 PPI)
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.4 mm narrower
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.95 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1125 x 2436 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|387 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|82.9%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.3%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|2.2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
|143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
|Width
|78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green, Purple
|Silver, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2390 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~54 GFLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
|CPU
|67732
|101650
|GPU
|57180
|127329
|Memory
|46082
|55078
|UX
|83516
|75192
|Total score
|252881
|357154
|Stability
|-
|62%
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|21 FPS
|Graphics score
|717
|3561
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8030
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0)
|ROM
|XOS 7.6
|-
|OS size
|-
|5.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|2716 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 70 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6000 x 4000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3456 x 4608
|3472 x 2063
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|32 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2021
|September 2017
|Release date
|June 2021
|November 2017
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.87 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.97 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Conclusion
If the performance, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone X. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 10.
