Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.95-inch Infinix Note 10 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 12, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 9X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10
- Comes with 1250 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3750 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (472 against 416 nits)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Lite
- Weighs 17 grams less
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.95 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|387 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|84.4%
|RGB color space
|-
|98.8%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|27 ms
|Contrast
|-
|565:1
Design and build
|Height
|172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
|160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green, Purple
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 10 +8%
366
339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1328
Honor 9X Lite +1%
1335
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
139106
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
163440
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9
|ROM
|XOS 7.6
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|-
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 70 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|1:36 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6000 x 4000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3456 x 4608
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|-
|f/2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|7
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2021
|April 2020
|Release date
|June 2021
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 138 USD
|~ 187 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 10 is definitely a better buy.
