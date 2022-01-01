Infinix Note 10 vs Hot 11
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.95-inch Infinix Note 10 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 12, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size
- 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (253K versus 189K)
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Review
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.95 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|387 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|83.6%
Design and build
|Height
|172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
|164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
|76.2 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|201 gramm (7.09 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green, Purple
|Black, Silver, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|MediaTek Helio G70
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54 GFLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
|CPU
|67732
|69030
|GPU
|57180
|40927
|Memory
|46082
|37017
|UX
|83516
|43026
|Total score
|253649
|189937
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|717
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8092
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|XOS 7.6
|XOS 7.6
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 70 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|4:05 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6000 x 4000
|4208 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3456 x 4608
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1440p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|May 2021
|September 2021
|Release date
|June 2021
|September 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Infinix Note 10. It has a better performance and battery life.
