Infinix Note 10 vs Hot 11 VS Infinix Note 10 Infinix Hot 11 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.95-inch Infinix Note 10 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 12, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Supports 18W fast charging

Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size

34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (253K versus 189K) Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11 The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Infinix Note 10 Price Infinix Hot 11 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Size 6.95 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9 PPI 387 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 83.6% Max. Brightness Note 10 477 nits Hot 11 +4% 497 nits

Design and build Height 172.8 mm (6.8 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) Width 78.3 mm (3.08 inches) 76.2 mm (3 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Note 10 +1% 84.2% Hot 11 83.6%

Performance Tests of Infinix Note 10 and Infinix Hot 11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G70 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 820 MHz FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Note 10 368 Hot 11 +3% 379 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Note 10 +4% 1341 Hot 11 1288 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Note 10 +34% 253649 Hot 11 189937 CPU 67732 69030 GPU 57180 40927 Memory 46082 37017 UX 83516 43026 Total score 253649 189937 3DMark Wild Life Performance Note 10 717 Hot 11 n/a Stability 98% - Graphics test 4 FPS - Graphics score 717 - PCMark 3.0 score 8092 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM XOS 7.6 XOS 7.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 70 min) No Full charging time 2:20 hr 4:05 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 6000 x 4000 4208 x 3120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Quad LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) - Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3456 x 4608 3264 x 2448 Aperture - f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced May 2021 September 2021 Release date June 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Infinix Note 10. It has a better performance and battery life.