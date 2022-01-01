Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 11 Pro vs iPhone 13 – which one to choose?

Infinix Note 11 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.95-inch Infinix Note 11 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on October 12, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1773 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3227 mAh
  • Has a 0.85 inch larger screen size
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (804K versus 338K)
  • Delivers 70% higher maximum brightness (797 against 470 nits)
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (36:13 vs 33:49 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Other
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 19% higher pixel density (460 vs 387 PPI)

Review

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.95 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 387 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 86%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 129%
PWM - 609 Hz
Response time - 7.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Note 11 Pro
470 nits
iPhone 13 +70%
797 nits
Design and build

Height 173.06 mm (6.81 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 78.37 mm (3.09 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Silver, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 11 Pro
84.5%
iPhone 13 +2%
86%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Note 11 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2050 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Apple GPU
GPU clock 950 MHz 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 11 Pro
519
iPhone 13 +232%
1721
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 11 Pro
1800
iPhone 13 +157%
4626
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Note 11 Pro
338027
iPhone 13 +138%
804149
CPU 95124 219838
GPU 76677 329364
Memory 73996 121868
UX 93094 133943
Total score 338027 804149
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 79%
Graphics test - 52 FPS
Graphics score - 8810
Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM XOS 10 15.4
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3227 mAh
Charge power 33 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:47 hr 13:11 hr
Watching video 11:33 hr 14:33 hr
Gaming 06:05 hr 05:31 hr
Standby 110 hr 123 hr
General battery life
Note 11 Pro
33:49 hr
iPhone 13 +7%
36:13 hr
Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Note 11 Pro
n/a
iPhone 13
83.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced October 2021 September 2021
Release date November 2021 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 is definitely a better buy.

