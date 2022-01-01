Infinix Note 11 Pro vs Hot 10s VS Infinix Note 11 Pro Infinix Hot 10s Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.95-inch Infinix Note 11 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on October 12, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 10s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro 47% higher pixel density (387 vs 263 PPI)

Modern USB Type-C port

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Supports 33W fast charging

Stereo speakers

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

The phone is 6-months newer

43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 520 and 363 points Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 10s Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.95 inches 6.82 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels Aspect ratio - 21:9 PPI 387 ppi 263 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.1% Max. Brightness Note 11 Pro 466 nits Hot 10s 466 nits

Design and build Height 173.1 mm (6.81 inches) 171.5 mm (6.75 inches) Width 78.4 mm (3.09 inches) 77.5 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Silver, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Note 11 Pro +2% 84.5% Hot 10s 83.1%

Performance Tests of Infinix Note 11 Pro and Infinix Hot 10s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~54 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Note 11 Pro +43% 520 Hot 10s 363 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Note 11 Pro +33% 1789 Hot 10s 1344 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Note 11 Pro 337278 Hot 10s n/a CPU 95124 - GPU 76677 - Memory 73996 - UX 93094 - Total score 337278 - 3DMark Wild Life Performance Note 11 Pro n/a Hot 10s 718 Stability - 98% Graphics test - 4 FPS Graphics score - 718 PCMark 3.0 score - 9022 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM XOS 10 XOS 7.6

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 3968 x 2976 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Quad LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced October 2021 April 2021 Release date November 2021 May 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.