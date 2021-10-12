Infinix Note 11 Pro vs Hot 11S VS Infinix Note 11 Pro Infinix Hot 11S Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.95-inch Infinix Note 11 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on October 12, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (340K versus 215K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 525 and 373 points Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.95 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2480 pixels Aspect ratio - 20:9 PPI 387 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.5% Max. Brightness Note 11 Pro 471 nits Hot 11S +7% 503 nits

Design and build Height 173.1 mm (6.81 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 78.4 mm (3.09 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Silver, Blue, Green Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Note 11 Pro +1% 84.5% Hot 11S 83.5%

Performance Tests of Infinix Note 11 Pro and Infinix Hot 11S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz Memory RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Note 11 Pro +41% 525 Hot 11S 373 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Note 11 Pro +34% 1806 Hot 11S 1351 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Note 11 Pro +58% 340401 Hot 11S 215282 CPU 95124 67907 GPU 76677 39212 Memory 73996 39778 UX 93094 67386 Total score 340401 215282

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM XOS 10 XOS 7.6

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 4864 x 2736 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Quad LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced October 2021 September 2021 Release date November 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.