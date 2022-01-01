Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.95-inch Infinix Note 11 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on October 12, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 12 Play, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T610 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.