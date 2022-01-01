Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 11 Pro vs Hot 12 Play – which one to choose?

Infinix Note 11 Pro vs Hot 12 Play

Infinix Note 11 Pro
Infinix Hot 12 Play

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.95-inch Infinix Note 11 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on October 12, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 12 Play, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T610 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro
  • 74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (339K versus 195K)
  • 49% higher pixel density (387 vs 259 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 52% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 521 and 342 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 12 Play
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 11 Pro
vs
Hot 12 Play

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.95 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 387 ppi 259 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 470 nits -
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.5%
Peak brightness test (auto)
Note 11 Pro
472 nits
Hot 12 Play
n/a

Design and build

Height 173.06 mm (6.81 inches) 170.47 mm (6.71 inches)
Width 78.37 mm (3.09 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 194.9 gramm (6.87 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 11 Pro
84.5%
Hot 12 Play
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Note 11 Pro and Infinix Hot 12 Play in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Unisoc Tiger T610
Max. clock 2050 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 ARM Mali G52 MP2
GPU clock 950 MHz 614 MHz
FLOPS - ~71.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 11 Pro +52%
521
Hot 12 Play
342
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 11 Pro +42%
1815
Hot 12 Play
1275
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Note 11 Pro +74%
339417
Hot 12 Play
195212
CPU 95124 66981
GPU 76677 31721
Memory 73996 39845
UX 93094 56402
Total score 339417 195212
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Note 11 Pro +108%
1097
Hot 12 Play
527
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS 3 FPS
Graphics score 1097 527
PCMark 3.0 score 9305 8255
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM XOS 10 XOS 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:20 hr 3:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:47 hr -
Watching video 11:33 hr -
Gaming 06:05 hr -
Standby 110 hr -
General battery life
Note 11 Pro
33:49 hr
Hot 12 Play
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 4208 x 3120
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced October 2021 May 2022
Release date November 2021 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.

