Infinix Note 11 Pro vs Hot 12 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.95-inch Infinix Note 11 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on October 12, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 12 Pro, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T616 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 45% higher pixel density (387 vs 267 PPI)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size
- 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (339K versus 259K)
- Stereo speakers
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- 31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 520 and 396 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 12 Pro
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- The phone is 10-months newer
- Weighs 18 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
74
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
39
33
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
73
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
57
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.95 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|720 x 1612 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|387 ppi
|267 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|470 nits
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
|84.1%
Design and build
|Height
|173.06 mm (6.81 inches)
|164.22 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|78.37 mm (3.09 inches)
|75.75 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.42 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|209 gramm (7.37 oz)
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Blue, Green
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Unisoc Tiger T616
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G57 MC2
|Mali-G57 MP1
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|750 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 11 Pro +31%
520
396
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 11 Pro +27%
1814
1426
|CPU
|95124
|70549
|GPU
|76677
|38873
|Memory
|73996
|78894
|UX
|93094
|70724
|Total score
|339930
|259691
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|1096
|469
|PCMark 3.0 score
|9166
|7459
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2048 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|XOS 10
|XOS 10.6
|OS size
|-
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (25% in 30 min)
|Yes (49% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|2:07 hr
|2:30 hr
|Web browsing
|13:47 hr
|-
|Watching video
|11:33 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:05 hr
|-
|Standby
|110 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9216 x 6912
|4208 x 3120
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|No
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|October 2021
|August 2022
|Release date
|November 2021
|August 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.
