Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 11 Pro vs Hot 20S – which one to choose?

Infinix Note 11 Pro vs Hot 20S

Инфиникс Ноут 11 Про
VS
Инфиникс Хот 20с
Infinix Note 11 Pro
Infinix Hot 20S

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.95-inch Infinix Note 11 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on October 12, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 20S, which is powered by the same chip and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20S
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Weighs 40.3 grams less
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 11 Pro
vs
Hot 20S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.95 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 -
PPI 387 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 470 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.3%
Peak brightness test (auto)
Note 11 Pro
471 nits
Hot 20S
n/a

Design and build

Height 173.06 mm (6.81 inches) 168.65 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 78.37 mm (3.09 inches) 76.75 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.47 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 209 g (7.37 oz) 168.7 g (5.95 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 11 Pro
84.5%
Hot 20S
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Note 11 Pro and Infinix Hot 20S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 11 Pro
525
Hot 20S +3%
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 11 Pro
1806
Hot 20S +4%
1884
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Note 11 Pro
340401
Hot 20S +1%
343101
CPU 95124 88551
GPU 76677 82077
Memory 73996 71861
UX 93094 98923
Total score 340401 343101
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Note 11 Pro
1096
Hot 20S +5%
1155
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 6 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 1096 1155
PCMark 3.0 score 9235 9282
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM XOS 10 XOS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 31 min)
Full charging time 2:07 hr 2:23 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:47 hr -
Watching video 11:33 hr -
Gaming 06:05 hr -
Standby 110 hr -
General battery life
Note 11 Pro
33:49 hr
Hot 20S
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 -
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced October 2021 October 2022
Release date November 2021 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 20S. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 11 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Infinix Note 11 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
2. Infinix Note 11 Pro vs Infinix Note 10 Pro
3. Infinix Note 11 Pro vs Infinix Hot 12
4. Infinix Hot 20S vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
5. Infinix Hot 20S vs Infinix Hot 11S
6. Infinix Hot 20S vs Infinix Note 12 Pro
7. Infinix Hot 20S vs Tecno Pova 4
8. Infinix Hot 20S vs Infinix Note 12 (2023)
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish