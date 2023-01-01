Infinix Note 11 Pro vs Hot 20S VS Infinix Note 11 Pro Infinix Hot 20S Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.95-inch Infinix Note 11 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on October 12, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 20S, which is powered by the same chip and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1 Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20S The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 Weighs 40.3 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.95 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 - PPI 387 ppi 396 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 470 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.3% Peak brightness test (auto) Note 11 Pro 471 nits Hot 20S n/a

Design and build Height 173.06 mm (6.81 inches) 168.65 mm (6.64 inches) Width 78.37 mm (3.09 inches) 76.75 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.47 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 209 g (7.37 oz) 168.7 g (5.95 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Silver, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Note 11 Pro 84.5% Hot 20S 84.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM XOS 10 XOS 12

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 31 min) Full charging time 2:07 hr 2:23 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:47 hr - Watching video 11:33 hr - Gaming 06:05 hr - Standby 110 hr - General battery life Note 11 Pro 33:49 hr Hot 20S n/a Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 - Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Quad LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Macro lens - - 2 MP

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/3" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced October 2021 October 2022 Release date November 2021 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 20S. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 11 Pro.