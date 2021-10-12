Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 11 Pro vs Note 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.95-inch Infinix Note 11 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on October 12, 2021, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (461 against 421 nits)
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 511 and 439 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 11 Pro
vs
Note 10 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.95 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio - 20.5:9
PPI 387 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.8%
Display tests
Response time - 20.6 ms
Contrast - 2155:1
Max. Brightness
Note 11 Pro +10%
461 nits
Note 10 Pro
421 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 173.1 mm (6.81 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
Width 78.4 mm (3.09 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 11 Pro
84.5%
Note 10 Pro
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Note 11 Pro and Infinix Note 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 850 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 11 Pro +16%
511
Note 10 Pro
439
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 11 Pro +59%
1780
Note 10 Pro
1123
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Note 11 Pro
345040
Note 10 Pro +1%
349387
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM XOS 10 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes (81% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:07 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Note 11 Pro +8%
17:34 hr
Note 10 Pro
16:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Note 11 Pro
14:25 hr
Note 10 Pro +14%
16:30 hr
Talk (3G)
Note 11 Pro
31:57 hr
Note 10 Pro +27%
40:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 6912 x 9216
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.0 -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Note 11 Pro
n/a
Note 10 Pro
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2021 May 2021
Release date November 2021 June 2021
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 225 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 11 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 10 Pro.

