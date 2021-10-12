Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.95-inch Infinix Note 11 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on October 12, 2021, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.