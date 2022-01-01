Infinix Note 11 vs Hot 11 VS Infinix Note 11 Infinix Hot 11 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Infinix Note 11 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on November 3, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Supports 33W fast charging

32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 189K)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)

Weighs 17 grams less Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11 The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED TFT LCD Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86% 83.6% Display features - DCI-P3 - Max. Brightness Note 11 497 nits Hot 11 497 nits

Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 76.2 mm (3 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Green Black, Silver, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Note 11 +3% 86% Hot 11 83.6%

Performance Tests of Infinix Note 11 and Infinix Hot 11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G70 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU clock 100 MHz 820 MHz FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1833 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Note 11 368 Hot 11 +3% 379 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Note 11 1254 Hot 11 +3% 1288 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Note 11 +32% 251305 Hot 11 189937 CPU 67946 69030 GPU 57095 40927 Memory 47036 37017 UX 81522 43026 Total score 251305 189937 3DMark Wild Life Performance Note 11 721 Hot 11 n/a PCMark 3.0 score 8218 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM XOS 10 XOS 7.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 10 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (70% in 45 min) No Full charging time 1:20 hr 4:05 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4208 x 3120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Quad LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced November 2021 September 2021 Release date December 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Infinix Note 11. It has a better display, battery life, and design.