Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 11 vs Hot 11S – which one to choose?

Infinix Note 11 vs Hot 11S

Инфиникс Ноут 11
VS
Инфиникс Хот 11S
Infinix Note 11
Infinix Hot 11S

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Infinix Note 11 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on November 3, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (253K versus 215K)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 21 grams less
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 11
vs
Hot 11S

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2480 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 83.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Max. Brightness
Note 11
503 nits
Hot 11S
503 nits

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 11 +3%
86%
Hot 11S
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Note 11 and Infinix Hot 11S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 100 MHz 1000 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 11
372
Hot 11S
373
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 11
1262
Hot 11S +7%
1351
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Note 11 +18%
253624
Hot 11S
215282
CPU 67946 67907
GPU 57095 39212
Memory 47036 39778
UX 81522 67386
Total score 253624 215282
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM XOS 10 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 45 min) Yes (32% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4864 x 2736
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced November 2021 September 2021
Release date December 2021 September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 11. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 11S.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Infinix Note 11 vs Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
2. Infinix Note 11 vs Xiaomi Redmi 10
3. Infinix Note 11 vs Xiaomi Mi 8
4. Infinix Note 11 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
5. Infinix Note 11 vs Tecno Pova 2
6. Infinix Hot 11S vs Xiaomi Poco M3
7. Infinix Hot 11S vs Oppo Realme 8i
8. Infinix Hot 11S vs Tecno Pova 2
9. Infinix Hot 11S vs Infinix Note 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish