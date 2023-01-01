Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 11 vs Hot 30 – which one to choose?

Infinix Note 11 vs Hot 30

52 out of 100
Infinix Note 11
VS
58 out of 100
Infinix Hot 30
Infinix Note 11
Infinix Hot 30

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Infinix Note 11 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on November 3, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 30, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 30
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11

Review

Evaluation of Infinix Note 11 and Hot 30 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Note 11
60
Hot 30
72
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Note 11
54
Hot 30
58
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Note 11
26
Hot 30
32
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Note 11
19
Hot 30
21
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Note 11
79*
Hot 30
79*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Note 11
65
Hot 30
72
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Note 11
52*
Hot 30
58*
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 11
vs
Hot 30

Display

Type AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 393 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 650 nits 600 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 84.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 -

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 168.76 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 76.61 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 184 g (6.49 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 11 +2%
86%
Hot 30
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Note 11 and Infinix Hot 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G88
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 11
367
Hot 30
367
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 11
1250
Hot 30
1249
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Note 11 +1%
253205
Hot 30
251546
CPU 68506 66412
GPU 57341 58979
Memory 46026 48951
UX 81359 77924
Total score 253205 251546
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Note 11
717
Hot 30 +5%
756
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 4 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 717 756
PCMark 3.0
Note 11 +3%
8116
Hot 30
7908
Web score 6445 6342
Video editing 5941 6145
Photo editing 16482 14776
Data manipulation 6251 5653
Writing score 8807 9169
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 13
ROM XOS 10 XOS 12.6

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No -
Fast charging Yes (70% in 45 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Sensor: 1/2.55", SK Hynix Hi5021Q (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced November 2021 March 2023
Release date December 2021 March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 30 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
