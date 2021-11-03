Infinix Note 11 vs Note 10 Pro VS Infinix Note 11 Infinix Note 10 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Infinix Note 11 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on November 3, 2021, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (503 against 423 nits)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Weighs 21 grams less Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (352K versus 253K)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 441 and 372 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Infinix Note 11 Price Infinix Note 10 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.7 inches 6.95 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9 PPI 393 ppi 387 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86% 84.8% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests Response time - 20.6 ms Contrast - 2155:1 Max. Brightness Note 11 +19% 503 nits Note 10 Pro 423 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Green Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Note 11 +1% 86% Note 10 Pro 84.8%

Performance Tests of Infinix Note 11 and Infinix Note 10 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G95 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU clock 100 MHz 900 MHz FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Note 11 372 Note 10 Pro +19% 441 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Note 11 +11% 1262 Note 10 Pro 1134 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Note 11 253624 Note 10 Pro +39% 352979 CPU 67946 91164 GPU 57095 92467 Memory 47036 66848 UX 81522 101279 Total score 253624 352979 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM XOS 10 XOS 7.6

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 6912 x 9216 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Quad LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3456 x 4608 Aperture f/2.0 - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Note 11 n/a Note 10 Pro 85.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 May 2021 Release date December 2021 June 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 10 Pro. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 11.