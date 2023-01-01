Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 11S vs Hot 20 – which one to choose?

Infinix Note 11S vs Hot 20

VS
Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Hot 20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.95-inch Infinix Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on November 8, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11S
  • 47% higher pixel density (387 vs 263 PPI)
  • 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (339K versus 242K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 515 and 358 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Reverse charging feature
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 11S
vs
Hot 20

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.95 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels
Aspect ratio - 20:9
PPI 387 ppi 263 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 470 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.6%

Design and build

Height 173.06 mm (6.81 inches) 170.67 mm (6.72 inches)
Width 78.37 mm (3.09 inches) 77.44 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 209 g (7.37 oz) 198 g (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 11S +1%
84.5%
Hot 20
83.6%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Note 11S and Infinix Hot 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~59 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 11S +44%
515
Hot 20
358
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 11S +40%
1800
Hot 20
1288
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Note 11S +40%
339328
Hot 20
242399
CPU 96562 65788
GPU 81765 59349
Memory 69288 43597
UX 92139 75209
Total score 339328 242399
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Note 11S
1097
Hot 20
n/a
PCMark 3.0 score 9206 -
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM XOS 10 XOS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (30% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:21 hr 1:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced November 2021 October 2022
Release date November 2021 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 11S. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 20.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

