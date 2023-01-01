Infinix Note 11S vs Hot 20 VS Infinix Note 11S Infinix Hot 20 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.95-inch Infinix Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on November 8, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Size 6.95 inches 6.82 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels Aspect ratio - 20:9 PPI 387 ppi 263 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 470 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.6%

Design and build Height 173.06 mm (6.81 inches) 170.67 mm (6.72 inches) Width 78.37 mm (3.09 inches) 77.44 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 209 g (7.37 oz) 198 g (6.98 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Note 11S +1% 84.5% Hot 20 83.6%

Performance Tests of Infinix Note 11S and Infinix Hot 20 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~59 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Note 11S +44% 515 Hot 20 358 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Note 11S +40% 1800 Hot 20 1288 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Note 11S +40% 339328 Hot 20 242399 CPU 96562 65788 GPU 81765 59349 Memory 69288 43597 UX 92139 75209 Total score 339328 242399 3DMark Wild Life Performance Note 11S 1097 Hot 20 n/a PCMark 3.0 score 9206 - Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM XOS 10 XOS 12

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (30% in 20 min) Full charging time 1:21 hr 1:41 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4208 x 3120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Quad LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced November 2021 October 2022 Release date November 2021 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 11S. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 20.