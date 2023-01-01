Infinix Note 11S vs Hot 20 5G VS Infinix Note 11S Infinix Hot 20 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.95-inch Infinix Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on November 8, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 20 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11S Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20 5G More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810 The phone is 11-months newer

The phone is 11-months newer More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 598 and 515 points

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.95 inches 6.58 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio - 20:9 PPI 387 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 470 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 82%

Design and build Height 173.06 mm (6.81 inches) 166.25 mm (6.55 inches) Width 78.37 mm (3.09 inches) 76.45 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.93 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 209 g (7.37 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Note 11S +3% 84.5% Hot 20 5G 82%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM XOS 10 XOS 10.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:21 hr 1:30 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Quad LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Sensor: 1/2.8"

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 13 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo - Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 October 2022 Release date November 2021 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 20 5G. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 11S.