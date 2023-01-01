Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 12 (2023) vs Hot 12 Play – which one to choose?

Infinix Note 12 (2023) vs Hot 12 Play

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Infinix Note 12 (2023) (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 12 Play, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T610 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 (2023)
  • 93% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (372K versus 192K)
  • 52% higher pixel density (393 vs 259 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 64% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 561 and 343 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 12 Play
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 12 (2023)
vs
Hot 12 Play

Display

Type AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 259 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 480 nits
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.2% 84.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 -

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 170.47 mm (6.71 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 194.9 gramm (6.87 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 12 (2023) +2%
86.2%
Hot 12 Play
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Note 12 (2023) and Infinix Hot 12 Play in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Unisoc Tiger T610
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 ARM Mali G52 MP2
GPU clock - 614 MHz
FLOPS - ~71.2 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 12 (2023) +42%
1812
Hot 12 Play
1278
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Note 12 (2023) +93%
372636
Hot 12 Play
192920
CPU 102853 65818
GPU 85824 31159
Memory 82049 38708
UX 100427 56824
Total score 372636 192920
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score - 7962
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM XOS 10.6 XOS 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 10 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:32 hr 3:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced October 2022 May 2022
Release date October 2022 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 12 (2023) is definitely a better buy.

