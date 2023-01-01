Infinix Note 12 (2023) vs Hot 20 VS Infinix Note 12 (2023) Infinix Hot 20 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Infinix Note 12 (2023) (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED TFT LCD Size 6.7 inches 6.82 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 263 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 1000 nits 400 nits HDR support - No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.2% 83.6% Display features - DCI-P3 -

Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 170.67 mm (6.72 inches) Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 77.44 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 198 g (6.98 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Note 12 (2023) +3% 86.2% Hot 20 83.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM XOS 10.6 XOS 12

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 20 min) Full charging time 1:32 hr 1:41 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 4208 x 3120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Quad LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448 Aperture - f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced October 2022 October 2022 Release date October 2022 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 12 (2023) is definitely a better buy.