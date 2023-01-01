Infinix Note 12 (2023) vs Hot 20
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Infinix Note 12 (2023) (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 (2023)
- 49% higher pixel density (393 vs 263 PPI)
- 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (368K versus 242K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
- 56% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 558 and 358 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Reverse charging feature
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.82 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1640 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|263 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|1000 nits
|400 nits
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.2%
|83.6%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
Design and build
|Height
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|170.67 mm (6.72 inches)
|Width
|76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
|77.44 mm (3.05 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.32 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|198 g (6.98 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G99
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~59 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 12 (2023) +56%
558
358
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 12 (2023) +39%
1798
1289
|CPU
|102853
|65788
|GPU
|85824
|59349
|Memory
|82049
|43597
|UX
|100427
|75209
|Total score
|368991
|242002
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|1252
|-
|Web score
|7614
|-
|Video editing
|6608
|-
|Photo editing
|25568
|-
|Data manipulation
|6627
|-
|Writing score
|12945
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 2048 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|XOS 10.6
|XOS 12
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (30% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|1:32 hr
|1:41 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|4208 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|1440p at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|October 2022
|October 2022
|Release date
|October 2022
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 12 (2023) is definitely a better buy.
