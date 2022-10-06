Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 12 (2023) vs Hot 20 5G – which one to choose?

Infinix Note 12 (2023) vs Hot 20 5G

VS
Infinix Note 12 (2023)
Infinix Hot 20 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Infinix Note 12 (2023) (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 20 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 (2023)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 598 and 554 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 12 (2023)
vs
Hot 20 5G

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness - 500 nits
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.2% 82%
Display features - DCI-P3 -

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 166.25 mm (6.55 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 76.45 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.93 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 12 (2023) +5%
86.2%
Hot 20 5G
82%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Note 12 (2023) and Infinix Hot 20 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Dimensity 810
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock - 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 12 (2023) +1%
1792
Hot 20 5G
1779
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Note 12 (2023)
321933
Hot 20 5G +3%
331262
CPU 90441 108599
GPU 84036 63470
Memory 74873 56995
UX 73329 103716
Total score 321933 331262
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM XOS 10.6 XOS 10.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:32 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) 2 (50 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 13
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2022 October 2022
Release date October 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 12 (2023). But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 20 5G.

