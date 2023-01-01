Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 12 (2023) vs Hot 30 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Infinix Note 12 (2023) (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 30, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 (2023)
  • 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 251K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 52% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 557 and 367 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 30
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Evaluation of Infinix Note 12 (2023) and Hot 30 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 12 (2023)
vs
Hot 30

Display

Type AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 393 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 600 nits
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.2% 84.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 -

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 168.76 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 76.61 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 12 (2023) +2%
86.2%
Hot 30
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Note 12 (2023) and Infinix Hot 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Helio G88
Max clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 1100 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~278 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 12 (2023) +52%
557
Hot 30
367
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 12 (2023) +44%
1798
Hot 30
1249
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Note 12 (2023) +41%
354796
Hot 30
251546
CPU 102674 66412
GPU 85378 58979
Memory 77054 48951
UX 92398 77924
Total score 354796 251546
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Note 12 (2023) +65%
1251
Hot 30
756
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 1251 756
PCMark 3.0
Note 12 (2023) +30%
10282
Hot 30
7908
Web score 7945 6342
Video editing 6608 6145
Photo editing 25502 14776
Data manipulation 6610 5653
Writing score 13158 9169
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM XOS 10.6 XOS 12.6

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No -
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:32 hr 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Sensor: 1/2.55", SK Hynix Hi5021Q (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.5
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced October 2022 March 2023
Release date October 2022 March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, gaming, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 12 (2023). But if the display and software are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 30.

