Infinix Note 12 (2023) vs Note 11 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Infinix Note 12 (2023) (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Infinix Note 11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 (2023)
- The phone is 1-year newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
- 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (372K versus 339K)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 561 and 520 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
74
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
39
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
73
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.95 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20.5:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|387 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|1000 nits
|470 nits
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.2%
|84.5%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
Design and build
|Height
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|173.06 mm (6.81 inches)
|Width
|76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
|78.37 mm (3.09 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|209 gramm (7.37 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|Silver, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G99
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|-
|950 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 12 (2023) +8%
561
520
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1812
1814
|CPU
|102853
|95124
|GPU
|85824
|76677
|Memory
|82049
|73996
|UX
|100427
|93094
|Total score
|372636
|339930
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|1096
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|9166
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2048 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|XOS 10.6
|XOS 10
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (25% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:32 hr
|2:07 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|13:47 hr
|Watching video
|-
|11:33 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:05 hr
|Standby
|-
|110 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|9216 x 6912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1440p at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2022
|October 2021
|Release date
|October 2022
|November 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Infinix Note 12 (2023). It has a better performance, software, connectivity, design, and sound.
