Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Infinix Note 12 (2023) (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Infinix Note 11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 (2023)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (372K versus 339K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 561 and 520 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 12 (2023)
vs
Note 11 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 470 nits
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.2% 84.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Peak brightness test (auto)

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 173.06 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 78.37 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 12 (2023) +2%
86.2%
Note 11 Pro
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Note 12 (2023) and Infinix Note 11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock - 950 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Note 12 (2023) +10%
372636
Note 11 Pro
339930
CPU 102853 95124
GPU 85824 76677
Memory 82049 73996
UX 100427 93094
Total score 372636 339930
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Graphics score - 1096
PCMark 3.0 score - 9166
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM XOS 10.6 XOS 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:32 hr 2:07 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:47 hr
Watching video - 11:33 hr
Gaming - 06:05 hr
Standby - 110 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture - f/2.0
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2022 October 2021
Release date October 2022 November 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Infinix Note 12 (2023). It has a better performance, software, connectivity, design, and sound.

