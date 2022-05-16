Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Infinix Note 12 G96 (with Mediatek Helio G96) that was released on May 16, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.