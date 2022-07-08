Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on July 8, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.