Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G vs Note 10 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on July 8, 2022, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
- 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (384K versus 348K)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 585 and 436 points
- Weighs 17 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
43
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
73
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
63
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.95 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20.5:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|387 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|700 nits
|480 nits
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.6%
|84.8%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
|Response time
|-
|20.6 ms
|Contrast
|-
|2155:1
Design and build
|Height
|164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
|172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 810
|MediaTek Helio G95
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|-
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2048 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 12 Pro 5G +34%
585
436
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 12 Pro 5G +60%
1800
1123
|CPU
|106076
|91164
|GPU
|93218
|92467
|Memory
|81637
|66848
|UX
|106321
|101279
|Total score
|384084
|348592
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|XOS 10.6
|XOS 7.6
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (81% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:20 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|12:29 hr
|Watching video
|-
|13:17 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:06 hr
|Standby
|-
|136 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|6912 x 9216
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4672 x 3504
|3456 x 4608
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|-
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1440p at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|-
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2022
|May 2021
|Release date
|July 2022
|June 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 10 Pro.
