Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 12 Pro 5G vs Note 12 G96 – which one to choose?

Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G vs Note 12 G96

Инфиникс Ноут 12 Про 5G
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 12 G96
Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G
Infinix Note 12 G96

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on July 8, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12 G96, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G96 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (384K versus 339K)
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 586 and 533 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 12 Pro 5G
vs
Note 12 G96

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) 164.57 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.89 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G and Infinix Note 12 G96 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Mediatek Helio G96
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 850 MHz 950 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 12 Pro 5G
1792
Note 12 G96 +4%
1860
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Note 12 Pro 5G +13%
384781
Note 12 G96
339458
CPU 106076 91093
GPU 93218 83102
Memory 81637 73023
UX 106321 94419
Total score 384781 339458
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Note 12 Pro 5G +12%
1333
Note 12 G96
1189
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 1333 1189
PCMark 3.0 score 10311 9040
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM XOS 10.6 XOS 10.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4672 x 3504 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2022 May 2022
Release date July 2022 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 12 G96.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G or Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
2. Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G or Zero 5G
3. Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G or Note 12 VIP
4. Infinix Note 12 G96 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
5. Infinix Note 12 G96 or Note 10 Pro
6. Infinix Note 12 G96 or Zero 5G
7. Infinix Note 12 G96 or Hot 12
8. Infinix Note 12 G96 or Note 12 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish