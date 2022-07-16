Infinix Note 12 Pro vs Hot 11S
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Infinix Note 12 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on July 16, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 Pro
- 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (373K versus 256K)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The phone is 10-months newer
- 46% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 547 and 375 points
- Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
75
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
45
32
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
62
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
59
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2480 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|399 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|700 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.2%
|83.5%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
Design and build
|Height
|164.6 mm (6.48 inches)
|168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G99
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G52 MC2
|GPU clock
|-
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~62 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|-
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2048 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 12 Pro +46%
547
375
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 12 Pro +33%
1798
1351
|CPU
|101532
|67271
|GPU
|85043
|61884
|Memory
|84788
|41577
|UX
|101489
|82048
|Total score
|373074
|256055
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|4 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|717
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|8145
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|XOS 10.6
|XOS 7.6
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (32% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|2:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|4864 x 2736
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|2 (108 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 0.3 MP
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4672 x 3504
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1440p at 30 FPS
|1440p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2022
|September 2021
|Release date
|July 2022
|September 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.
