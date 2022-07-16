Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 12 Pro vs Hot 11S – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Infinix Note 12 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on July 16, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 Pro
  • 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (373K versus 256K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • 46% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 547 and 375 points
  • Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 12 Pro
vs
Hot 11S

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2480 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.2% 83.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 -

Design and build

Height 164.6 mm (6.48 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 12 Pro +3%
86.2%
Hot 11S
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Note 12 Pro and Infinix Hot 11S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock - 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~62 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 12 Pro +46%
547
Hot 11S
375
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 12 Pro +33%
1798
Hot 11S
1351
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Note 12 Pro +46%
373074
Hot 11S
256055
CPU 101532 67271
GPU 85043 61884
Memory 84788 41577
UX 101489 82048
Total score 373074 256055
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Graphics score - 717
PCMark 3.0 score - 8145
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM XOS 10.6 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (32% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4864 x 2736
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (108 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 0.3 MP
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4672 x 3504 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced July 2022 September 2021
Release date July 2022 September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.

