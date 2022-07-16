Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Infinix Note 12 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on July 16, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 12 Play, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T610 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.