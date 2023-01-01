Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 12 Pro vs Hot 12 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Infinix Note 12 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on July 16, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 12 Pro, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T616. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 Pro
  • 47% higher pixel density (393 vs 267 PPI)
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (371K versus 258K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • 37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 537 and 393 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 12 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 267 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.2% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 -

Design and build

Height 164.6 mm (6.48 inches) 164.22 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 75.75 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.42 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) 191 g (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Performance

Tests of Infinix Note 12 Pro and Infinix Hot 12 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Unisoc Tiger T616
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock - 750 MHz

Benchmarks

Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM XOS 10.6 XOS 10.6
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (64% in 37 min) Yes (49% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 2 (108 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4672 x 3504 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced July 2022 August 2022
Release date July 2022 August 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.

