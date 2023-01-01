Infinix Note 12 Pro vs Hot 12 Pro VS Infinix Note 12 Pro Infinix Hot 12 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Infinix Note 12 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on July 16, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 12 Pro, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T616. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 Pro 47% higher pixel density (393 vs 267 PPI)

47% higher pixel density (393 vs 267 PPI) 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (371K versus 258K)

44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (371K versus 258K) More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99 Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1 37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 537 and 393 points Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 12 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 267 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.2% 84.1% Display features - DCI-P3 -

Design and build Height 164.6 mm (6.48 inches) 164.22 mm (6.47 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 75.75 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.42 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) 191 g (6.74 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Note 12 Pro +2% 86.2% Hot 12 Pro 84.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM XOS 10.6 XOS 10.6 OS size - 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type Li-Ion - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (64% in 37 min) Yes (49% in 60 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:30 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4208 x 3120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Lenses 2 (108 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4672 x 3504 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced July 2022 August 2022 Release date July 2022 August 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.