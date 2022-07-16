Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 12 Pro vs Hot 20S – which one to choose?

Infinix Note 12 Pro vs Hot 20S

Инфиникс Ноут 12 Pro
VS
Инфиникс Хот 20с
Infinix Note 12 Pro
Infinix Hot 20S

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Infinix Note 12 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on July 16, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 20S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 Pro
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (370K versus 338K)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20S
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Weighs 19.3 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 12 Pro
vs
Hot 20S

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 393 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.2% 84.3%
Display features - DCI-P3 -

Design and build

Height 164.6 mm (6.48 inches) 168.65 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 76.75 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.47 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 168.7 gramm (5.95 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 12 Pro +2%
86.2%
Hot 20S
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Note 12 Pro and Infinix Hot 20S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock - 950 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 12 Pro
1779
Hot 20S +5%
1862
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Note 12 Pro +10%
370748
Hot 20S
338113
CPU 101532 88551
GPU 85043 82077
Memory 84788 71861
UX 101489 98923
Total score 370748 338113
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Note 12 Pro +8%
1249
Hot 20S
1154
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 1249 1154
PCMark 3.0 score 10412 9329
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM XOS 10.6 XOS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (64% in 37 min) Yes (30% in 31 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (108 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4672 x 3504 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced July 2022 October 2022
Release date July 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display is more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 20S. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 12 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro vs Infinix Note 12 Pro
2. Infinix Note 12 VIP vs Infinix Note 12 Pro
3. Xiaomi Poco M5 vs Infinix Note 12 Pro
4. Tecno Pova 4 Pro vs Infinix Note 12 Pro
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Infinix Hot 20S
6. Infinix Hot 11S vs Infinix Hot 20S
7. Tecno Pova 3 vs Infinix Hot 20S
8. Tecno Pova 4 vs Infinix Hot 20S
9. Infinix Note 12 (2023) vs Infinix Hot 20S

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish