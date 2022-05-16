Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 12 VIP vs Note 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Infinix Note 12 VIP vs Note 10 Pro

Инфиникс Ноут 12 VIP
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 10 Про
Infinix Note 12 VIP
Infinix Note 10 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Infinix Note 12 VIP (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on May 16, 2022, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 VIP
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 510 and 444 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 12 VIP
vs
Note 10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 480 nits
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 84.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
Response time - 20.6 ms
Contrast - 2155:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Note 12 VIP
n/a
Note 10 Pro
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 7.89 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gray Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 12 VIP +2%
86.4%
Note 10 Pro
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Note 12 VIP and Infinix Note 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 950 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 12 VIP +15%
510
Note 10 Pro
444
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 12 VIP +55%
1762
Note 10 Pro
1139
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Note 12 VIP
337807
Note 10 Pro +5%
353867
CPU - 91164
GPU - 92467
Memory - 66848
UX - 101279
Total score 337807 353867
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM XOS 10.5 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 33 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (81% in 60 min)
Full charging time 0:17 hr 1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:29 hr
Watching video - 13:17 hr
Gaming - 06:06 hr
Standby - 136 hr
General battery life
Note 12 VIP
n/a
Note 10 Pro
36:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 6912 x 9216
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4672 x 3504 3456 x 4608
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.76" -
Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Note 12 VIP
n/a
Note 10 Pro
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2022 May 2021
Release date July 2022 June 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and design are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 12 VIP. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 10 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro or Infinix Note 12 VIP
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G or Infinix Note 12 VIP
3. Infinix Note 11 Pro or Infinix Note 12 VIP
4. Oppo F21 Pro or Infinix Note 12 VIP
5. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro or Infinix Note 10 Pro
6. Infinix Note 11 Pro or Infinix Note 10 Pro
7. Infinix Note 11S or Infinix Note 10 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish