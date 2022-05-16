Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 12 VIP vs Note 12 – which one to choose?

Infinix Note 12 VIP vs Note 12

Инфиникс Ноут 12 VIP
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 12
Infinix Note 12 VIP
Infinix Note 12

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Infinix Note 12 VIP (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on May 16, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 VIP
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (338K versus 246K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 509 and 373 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12
  • Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (1001 against 705 nits)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 12 VIP
vs
Note 12

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Note 12 VIP
705 nits
Note 12 +42%
1001 nits

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.89 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 184.5 gramm (6.51 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gray Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 12 VIP
86.4%
Note 12
86%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Note 12 VIP and Infinix Note 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~62 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 12 VIP +36%
509
Note 12
373
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 12 VIP +33%
1755
Note 12
1324
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Note 12 VIP +37%
338225
Note 12
246852
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM XOS 10.5 XOS 10.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 33 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (50% in 28 min)
Full charging time 0:17 hr 1:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture - f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.76" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2022 April 2022
Release date July 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 12 VIP is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Infinix Note 12 VIP
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Infinix Note 12 VIP
3. Infinix Note 11 Pro vs Note 12 VIP
4. Oppo F21 Pro vs Infinix Note 12 VIP
5. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro vs Infinix Note 12
6. Infinix Note 11 Pro vs Note 12
7. Oppo Realme C35 vs Infinix Note 12

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish