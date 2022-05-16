Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 12 VIP vs Note 12 (2023) – which one to choose?

Infinix Note 12 VIP vs Note 12 (2023)

Инфиникс Ноут 12 VIP
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 12 (2023)
Infinix Note 12 VIP
Infinix Note 12 (2023)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Infinix Note 12 VIP (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on May 16, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12 (2023), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 VIP
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 (2023)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 554 and 506 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 12 VIP
vs
Note 12 (2023)

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 86.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 7.89 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gray White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Infinix Note 12 VIP and Infinix Note 12 (2023) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 4, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 12 VIP
1748
Note 12 (2023) +3%
1792
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Note 12 VIP +4%
334229
Note 12 (2023)
321933
CPU - 90441
GPU - 84036
Memory - 74873
UX - 73329
Total score 334229 321933
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 10468 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM XOS 10.5 XOS 10.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 33 W
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:17 hr 1:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4672 x 3504 4608 x 3456
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.76" -
Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2022 October 2022
Release date July 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 12 (2023). But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 12 VIP.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
