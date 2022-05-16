Infinix Note 12 VIP vs Note 12 (2023)
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Infinix Note 12 VIP (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on May 16, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12 (2023), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 VIP
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 (2023)
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 554 and 506 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
88
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
38
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
73
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|700 nits
|-
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.4%
|86.2%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|7.89 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|White, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G96
|MediaTek Helio G99
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G57 MC2
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|-
|RAM size
|4, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|-
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2048 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
506
Note 12 (2023) +9%
554
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1748
Note 12 (2023) +3%
1792
|CPU
|-
|90441
|GPU
|-
|84036
|Memory
|-
|74873
|UX
|-
|73329
|Total score
|334229
|321933
|PCMark 3.0 score
|10468
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|XOS 10.5
|XOS 10.6
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|33 W
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 7 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:17 hr
|1:32 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|8160 x 6120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4672 x 3504
|4608 x 3456
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.76"
|-
|Video resolution
|1440p at 30 FPS
|1440p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2022
|October 2022
|Release date
|July 2022
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 12 (2023). But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 12 VIP.
