Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Infinix Note 12 VIP (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on May 16, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12 (2023), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.