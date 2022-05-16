Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 12 VIP vs Note 12 Pro 5G – which one to choose?

Infinix Note 12 VIP vs Note 12 Pro 5G

Инфиникс Ноут 12 VIP
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 12 Про 5G
Infinix Note 12 VIP
Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Infinix Note 12 VIP (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on May 16, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 VIP
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (388K versus 337K)
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 594 and 510 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 12 VIP
vs
Note 12 Pro 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 700 nits
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 85.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.89 mm (0.31 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gray White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 12 VIP +1%
86.4%
Note 12 Pro 5G
85.6%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Note 12 VIP and Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Dimensity 810
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 12 VIP
1762
Note 12 Pro 5G +3%
1817
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Note 12 VIP
337807
Note 12 Pro 5G +15%
388280
CPU - 106076
GPU - 93218
Memory - 81637
UX - 106321
Total score 337807 388280
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM XOS 10.5 XOS 10.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 33 W
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:17 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4672 x 3504 4672 x 3504
Aperture - f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.76" -
Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2022 July 2022
Release date July 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 12 VIP. But if the performance, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Note 12 VIP vs Poco X3 Pro
2. Note 12 VIP vs Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
3. Note 12 VIP vs Zero X Pro
4. Note 12 VIP vs Zero 5G
5. Note 12 VIP vs Note 12
6. Note 12 Pro 5G vs Nord CE 5G
7. Note 12 Pro 5G vs Zero 5G
8. Note 12 Pro 5G vs Note 12

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish