Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Infinix Note 12 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on April 26, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 10s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.