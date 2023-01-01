Infinix Note 12 vs Hot 20 VS Infinix Note 12 Infinix Hot 20 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Infinix Note 12 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on April 26, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 49% higher pixel density (393 vs 263 PPI)

49% higher pixel density (393 vs 263 PPI) AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD) Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature The phone is 6-months newer

Display Type AMOLED TFT LCD Size 6.7 inches 6.82 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 263 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 400 nits HDR support - No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86% 83.6% Display features - DCI-P3 -

Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 170.67 mm (6.72 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 77.44 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 184.5 g (6.51 oz) 198 g (6.98 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Note 12 +3% 86% Hot 20 83.6%

Performance Tests of Infinix Note 12 and Infinix Hot 20 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Note 12 +3% 368 Hot 20 358 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Note 12 +1% 1304 Hot 20 1288 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Note 12 +7% 259573 Hot 20 242399 CPU 67799 65788 GPU 61958 59349 Memory 46943 43597 UX 82898 75209 Total score 259573 242399 3DMark Wild Life Performance Note 12 716 Hot 20 n/a PCMark 3.0 score 7806 - Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM XOS 10.6 XOS 12

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 28 min) Yes (30% in 20 min) Full charging time 1:19 hr 1:41 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 4208 x 3120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Quad LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced April 2022 October 2022 Release date April 2022 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 12. But if the software, camera, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 20.