Infinix Note 12 vs Hot 20 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Infinix Note 12 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on April 26, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 20 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 19.5 grams less
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20 5G
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (333K versus 259K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Reverse charging feature
- 61% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 599 and 372 points
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.58 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86%
|82%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
Design and build
|Height
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|166.25 mm (6.55 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|76.45 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.93 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|184.5 gramm (6.51 oz)
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G88
|MediaTek Dimensity 810
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~62 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|-
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2048 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
|CPU
|67799
|108599
|GPU
|61958
|63470
|Memory
|46943
|56995
|UX
|82898
|103716
|Total score
|259872
|333125
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7791
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|XOS 10.6
|XOS 10.6
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 28 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:19 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|-
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|13
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|-
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2022
|October 2022
|Release date
|April 2022
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 20 5G. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 12.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1