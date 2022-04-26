Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 12 vs Hot 20S – which one to choose?

Infinix Note 12 vs Hot 20S

VS
Infinix Note 12
Infinix Hot 20S

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Infinix Note 12 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on April 26, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 20S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20S
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (338K versus 257K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • 47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 539 and 367 points
  • Weighs 15.8 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 12
vs
Hot 20S

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 393 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 84.3%
Display features - DCI-P3 -

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 168.65 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 76.75 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.47 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 184.5 gramm (6.51 oz) 168.7 gramm (5.95 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 12 +2%
86%
Hot 20S
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Note 12 and Infinix Hot 20S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 12
367
Hot 20S +47%
539
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 12
1302
Hot 20S +43%
1862
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Note 12
257263
Hot 20S +31%
338113
CPU 67799 88551
GPU 61958 82077
Memory 46943 71861
UX 82898 98923
Total score 257263 338113
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Note 12
716
Hot 20S +61%
1154
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 4 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 716 1154
PCMark 3.0 score 7791 9329
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM XOS 10.6 XOS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 28 min) Yes (30% in 31 min)
Full charging time 1:19 hr 2:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 -
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced April 2022 October 2022
Release date April 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 20S is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
